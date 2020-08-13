There will likely be a sporadic series of things that might be interesting to photograph … before they head to the curb. This is the first in the series: my first thumb drive/jump drive! I wish I could find when I bought this and how much I paid. I used it to move files between my home computer and campus computer.
· Storage capacity: 256Mb
· Speed class Rating 80X: 14 MB/s sustained read speed in USB 2.0 system; 12 MB/s sustained write speed in USB 2.0 system
· Works with existing USB 1.1 ports and USB 2.0 ports in both PCs and Macs
· Date First Available: August 30, 2004
· Functionality now? “The last USB device you connected to this computer malfunctioned, and Windows does not recognize it”
· Image in its case