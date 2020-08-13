Previous
Next
Trash I by rhoing
Photo 3232

Trash I

There will likely be a sporadic series of things that might be interesting to photograph … before they head to the curb. This is the first in the series: my first thumb drive/jump drive! I wish I could find when I bought this and how much I paid. I used it to move files between my home computer and campus computer.
· Storage capacity: 256Mb
· Speed class Rating 80X: 14 MB/s sustained read speed in USB 2.0 system; 12 MB/s sustained write speed in USB 2.0 system
· Works with existing USB 1.1 ports and USB 2.0 ports in both PCs and Macs
· Date First Available: August 30, 2004
· Functionality now? “The last USB device you connected to this computer malfunctioned, and Windows does not recognize it
· Image in its case

Looking back
1 year ago: No post
2 years ago: “Common Buckeye (above) [Filler]”
3 years ago: “Another dawn row”
4 years ago: “The evolution of storage”
5 years ago: “Do you mind?”
6 years ago: “Celebrating!”
7 years ago: “Pinwheel macro”
8 years ago: “Rain!”
9 years ago: “August abstract #5”

[ IMG_1235S100x75ACstm :: 60mm ]
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise