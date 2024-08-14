Previous
Travel day (duh) by rhoing
Photo 4343

Travel day (duh)

An E175 aircraft. What I was surprised to discover on this flight and aftermath: even in Airplane Mode, the phone knows where it is, so it’s still receiving GPS data even though it’s not supposed to be transmitting an RF (radio frequency) signal:

“The mode is so named because most airlines prohibit the use of equipment that transmit RF signals while in flight. The Federal Communications Commission banned using most cell phones and wireless devices in 1991 because of interference concerns, although there is no scientific evidence of such. Typically, it is not possible to make phone calls or send messages in airplane mode, but some smartphones allow calls to emergency services. Most devices allow continued use of email clients and other mobile apps to write text or email messages. Messages are stored in memory to transmit later, once airplane mode is disabled” (Wikipedia, FWIW).

Up at 4:25 a.m.
   > arrive at Logan by 5:30 a.m.
      > 7:00 a.m. flight
         > three or four stops on the two-hour drive home
            >> not many frames today.

Sunburst added in ON1 Photo Raw to an otherwise lame-and-boring photo. Up at

[ PXL_20240814_115326595_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

14th August 2024

Photo Details

Beautiful shot!
August 22nd, 2024  
