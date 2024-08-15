Previous
Weeds…

But I still want to know what they are. Combined with not-many-frames-today and this is my post. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

With iNaturalist’s Seek app, I at least have a suggestion, genus Euphorbia, with which to perhaps approach my master gardener friend and/or my plant systematics friend. But first I will wait to see what any users at iNaturalist may have to say. It looks like Euphorbia prostrata, or Euphorbia supine or Euphorbia maculata: so many possibilities, even within the genus!

It seems I may have posted this weed previously, “The other one [Filler]”, but that was more than a year and a half ago. How am I supposed to remember?? ;)

[ PXL_20240815_182311232_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

