This was a group effort! by rhoing
Photo 4340

This was a group effort!

I don’t know how many adults were taking photos and how many adults were trying to “entertain” the grandchildren to smile, but this turned out pretty well. How do professional portrait photographers do it with children???

[ PXL_20240811_181949649_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

11th August 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Danette Thompson
All photos are an effort. The oldest child looks like your wife.
August 20th, 2024  
