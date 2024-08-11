Sign up
Photo 4340
This was a group effort!
I don’t know how many adults were taking photos and how many adults were trying to “entertain” the grandchildren to smile, but this turned out pretty well. How
do
professional portrait photographers do it with children???
[ PXL_20240811_181949649_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
August 11 posts
“Extras”:
“Halloween Pennant”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Panoramic fun”
3 years ago:
“Another little one: Peck’s Skipper”
4 years ago:
“Rowing shell: A different view”
5 years ago:
“Boston from the Bunker Hill Monument”
6 years ago:
“On the water again [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“More eclipse run-up stuff [Filler]”
8 years ago:
“Broad-headed Sharpshooter”
9 years ago:
“Cabbage White (female)”
10 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
11 years ago:
“Ed & Judy’s ’57 Chevy (Bel Air)”
12 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (‘dorsal’ view)”
13 years ago:
“Green tubes”
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4384
photos
38
followers
38
following
1189% complete
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
4336
4337
42
4338
43
4339
44
4340
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandsons
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild123
,
tm-p8
,
tm11aug
Danette Thompson
ace
All photos are an effort. The oldest child looks like your wife.
August 20th, 2024
365 Project
close