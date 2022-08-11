Previous
Panoramic fun by rhoing
Photo 3713

Panoramic fun

It appears that the oars are nearly parallel to the body of the boat. In reality, they are nearly straight out at the sides (so “perpendicular” to the boat). It was good to get out & row on the water.

[ PXL_20220811_190610608.PANO-S15x5Atm :: cell phone ]
11th August 2022

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful place to row
September 17th, 2022  
