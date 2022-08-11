Sign up
Photo 3713
Panoramic fun
It appears that the oars are nearly parallel to the body of the boat. In reality, they are nearly straight out at the sides (so “perpendicular” to the boat). It was good to get out & row on the water.
PXL_20220811_190610608.PANO-S15x5Atm :: cell phone
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
panoramic
panorama
rowing
illinois
aero
scull
sculling
maas
cedar lake
tmrowing
tmsculling
tm-p4a
panorama mode
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful place to row
September 17th, 2022
