Halloween Pennant
A rare opportunity to get close enough to a dragonfly with a cell phone camera.
BugGuide
iNaturalist
BugGuide
iNaturalist
[ PXL_20240811_185135183_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
11th August 2024
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3
1
1
insect
dragonfly
odonata
halloween pennant
tmdragonflies
libellulidae
bugguide-submitted
tminsects
skimmers
tm-p8
tm11aug
inaturalist-confirmed
celithemis eponina
Mags
Excellent shot! The detail is amazing.
August 19th, 2024
