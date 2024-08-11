Previous
Halloween Pennant
Halloween Pennant

A rare opportunity to get close enough to a dragonfly with a cell phone camera.

cell phone

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Excellent shot! The detail is amazing.
August 19th, 2024  
