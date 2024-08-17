Previous
Fall Armyworm Moth by rhoing
Fall Armyworm Moth

I have photographed this stage of this moth before (not posted to 365), but I think I have yet to see (and photograph) the adult stage.

» This observation at [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20240817_154417000_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Mags ace
You captured some fantastic details here.
August 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great close up. They look so different at various stages!
August 28th, 2024  
