Fall Armyworm Moth
I have photographed this stage of this moth
before
(not posted to 365), but I think I have yet to see (and photograph) the adult stage.
» This observation at [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Moths
]
[ PXL_20240817_154417000_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
moths
lepidoptera
tmmoths
noctuidae
noctuinae
garden-visitor
bugguide-submitted
tminsects
owlet moths
tm-p8
inaturalist-submitted
tm17aug
fall armyworm moth
cutworm moths
dart moths
spodoptera frugiperda
Mags
ace
You captured some fantastic details here.
August 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great close up. They look so different at various stages!
August 28th, 2024
