Previous
27 / 365
First time in months
It’s been more than 9½ months since I have rowed on the lake.
» Too windy? Can’t go.
» Out of town? Can’t go.
» Too cold? Can’t go.
So right there we have a lot of the 294 days since
my last lake-row
. But today the planets aligned. Or something.
[ P7010553_LE15tm :: P&S ]
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
0
Mags
ace
Glad you finally made it. A beautiful shot!
July 19th, 2024
