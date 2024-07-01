Previous
First time in months by rhoing
27 / 365

First time in months

It’s been more than 9½ months since I have rowed on the lake.
» Too windy? Can’t go.
» Out of town? Can’t go.
» Too cold? Can’t go.
So right there we have a lot of the 294 days since my last lake-row. But today the planets aligned. Or something.

[ P7010553_LE15tm :: P&S ]
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Glad you finally made it. A beautiful shot!
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise