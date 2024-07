Rip’s

Tonight we tried a new pizza place in town. I’m often interested in photographing food, knowing that it’s often difficult to get good results (which is why there are jobs for “food stylists”). A chef and a beer brewer started the restaurant and the leftover yeast from the beer brewing is used in the pizza dough. Not yet licensed to sell beer and wine, but that’s their plan.



[ PXL_20240702_224122988_LE15tm :: cell phone ]