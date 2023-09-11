Sign up
Reflections
Was able to take the rowing shell to the lake today.
I liked how the tree line and its reflection draw the eye to the right.
[ PXL_20230911_183743684_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
September 11 posts
1 year ago:
“Local locomotion [Filler — no need to comment]”
2 years ago:
“Curls: Or ‘getting something to fit’”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #16 [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Hackberry Emperor”
5 years ago:
“Eastern-tailed Blue”
6 years ago:
“Seattle, Washington”
7 years ago:
“Visiting Mom”
8 years ago:
“Splitting a beer with myself…”
9 years ago:
“2-subject day…”
10 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
11 years ago:
“Monarch”
12 years ago:
“Layers IV”
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
4
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
rowing
,
illinois
,
cedar lake
,
tmrowing
,
tmsculling
,
tm-p4a
,
tm11sep
Simply Amanda
So pretty!! Love some good lake time!
July 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Gorgeous view! The water is just like a mirror.
July 19th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
The sky and its reflection were a bit faded. I added some saturation in ON1…
July 19th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@alophoto
Thanks, Amanda! Me, too! For me, it’s my exercise, but at least the exercise comes with scenery and not just the walls of a fitness center!
July 19th, 2024
