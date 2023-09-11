Next
Reflections by rhoing
Reflections

Was able to take the rowing shell to the lake today.
I liked how the tree line and its reflection draw the eye to the right.

[ PXL_20230911_183743684_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Simply Amanda
So pretty!! Love some good lake time!
July 19th, 2024  
Mags
Gorgeous view! The water is just like a mirror.
July 19th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam The sky and its reflection were a bit faded. I added some saturation in ON1…
July 19th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@alophoto Thanks, Amanda! Me, too! For me, it’s my exercise, but at least the exercise comes with scenery and not just the walls of a fitness center!
July 19th, 2024  
