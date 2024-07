Not a great photo (low resolution cropped this small), but I hope it’s sufficient for a partial identificaiton. Better hardware is definitely necessary for photographing small bugs.» Identified as(no common name*) at BugGuide ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~* There are aof leafhopper species![A]bout 3,000 described species in NA, ca. 22,000 described species worldwide (estimated global diversity >100,000 spp.) arranged into ~25 subfamilies and almost 60 tribes” ( BugGuide ).[ PXL_20240719_231434539_LE15tm :: cell phone ] July 19 posts ] :: [ Main album