Barred Owl Just Hanging Out! by rickster549
Barred Owl Just Hanging Out!

Took my walk down my normal trail and wasn't expecting too much due to the winds today, but turned out to be a success. Hadn't seen the owl in several days, but was real surprised to find it sitting there real close to the trail.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
wow, even with open eyes, fabulous shot. I love the feather details.
February 28th, 2020  
Joanna kate
Beautiful shot
February 28th, 2020  
