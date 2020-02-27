Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1762
Barred Owl Just Hanging Out!
Took my walk down my normal trail and wasn't expecting too much due to the winds today, but turned out to be a success. Hadn't seen the owl in several days, but was real surprised to find it sitting there real close to the trail.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4940
photos
133
followers
33
following
482% complete
View this month »
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
Latest from all albums
1760
1710
1761
1711
1465
1762
1712
1466
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
wow, even with open eyes, fabulous shot. I love the feather details.
February 28th, 2020
Joanna kate
Beautiful shot
February 28th, 2020
