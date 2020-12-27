Previous
The Woodstork Wasn't Afraid of the Water! by rickster549
The Woodstork Wasn't Afraid of the Water!

This guy was wading and looking for lunch, so guess the water wasn't too cold for it. Although, the water is probably warmer than the air around it, so it might feel good.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Good detailed shot of the wood stork - like the light through the feathers.
December 28th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
like the fluffy feathers, must keep him warm like this.
December 28th, 2020  
