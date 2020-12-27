Sign up
Photo 2066
The Woodstork Wasn't Afraid of the Water!
This guy was wading and looking for lunch, so guess the water wasn't too cold for it. Although, the water is probably warmer than the air around it, so it might feel good.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th December 2020 1:47pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Good detailed shot of the wood stork - like the light through the feathers.
December 28th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
like the fluffy feathers, must keep him warm like this.
December 28th, 2020
