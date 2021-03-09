Previous
Young Bald Eagle! by rickster549
Photo 2138

Young Bald Eagle!

Was really surprised to see this guy up on the Osprey nest tree, so not sure if I'll see any Osprey up there this season or not. Just hope this one continues to drop in for a spell.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 10th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent catch.
March 10th, 2021  
