Photo 2250
Osprey Drying Out After a Splash Down!
Think this one may have missed it's target and it was up here drying out, getting ready for another dive.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A terrific candid capture of this magnificent bird
June 30th, 2021
amyK
ace
Nice shot
June 30th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
that pose and hairdo lol, super cute shot
June 30th, 2021
