Osprey Drying Out After a Splash Down! by rickster549
Osprey Drying Out After a Splash Down!

Think this one may have missed it's target and it was up here drying out, getting ready for another dive.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A terrific candid capture of this magnificent bird
June 30th, 2021  
amyK ace
Nice shot
June 30th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
that pose and hairdo lol, super cute shot
June 30th, 2021  
