Last Shot of the Night! by rickster549
Last Shot of the Night!

Mostly clear skies tonight after the heavy rains this afternoon. But did get a little color after the sun went down. Guess you can have amazing skies every night.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Each night and each sunset is different. You capture them so well. This is very pretty in my eyes, like the soft tones.
June 29th, 2021  
