Photo 2249
Last Shot of the Night!
Mostly clear skies tonight after the heavy rains this afternoon. But did get a little color after the sun went down. Guess you can have amazing skies every night.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th June 2021 8:56pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Each night and each sunset is different. You capture them so well. This is very pretty in my eyes, like the soft tones.
June 29th, 2021
