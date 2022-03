Surf's Up!!

Went down this afternoon checking things out after all of the rain and noticed that the wind was blowing like crazy. Probably 25 to 30 miles per hour, coming across the river. And with dropping temps, I wasn't going down for sunset with winds like this. If you watched any of the golf today you would have seen how the wind was affecting the golfers on the course. Particularly on hole 17, the island green. Shots were just being blown way away from the green into the water. Tough day on the course.