Had a Little Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2515

Had a Little Color Tonight!

Although, seems like most of the color was a result of jet trails, it did light up pretty nice.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Love that sky with the jet trails!
March 22nd, 2022  
