Yeah, Another Swallowtail Kite!

Just can't resist trying to get shots of these guys when they are around. Stopped on the way down to sunset and got a bunch of shots and then went to sunset. Just wasn't much to sunset, so had to go with the Swallowtail.

It may be hard to see, but this one is clutching something in one of it's claws and it appears in some subsequent shots that I got, that it might be eating while it's flying.