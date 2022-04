Blue Sunset Tonight!

Well, guess it's obvious that there wasn't a sunset tonight. But it was an interesting cloudy evening and had a pretty good thunderstorm across the river, as you'll note by the lightning. Tried a lot of long exposure shots trying to get the lightning, but it always seemed to come right as I was deleting and getting ready for the next shot. But did finally luck out on this one. Best on black if you have the time.