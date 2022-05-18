Previous
The Sun Peeked Out Below the Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 2573

The Sun Peeked Out Below the Clouds!

Another one of those night's that the sun was visible until almost sunset, and then went behind the clouds. The just before it got to the horizon, it popped back out. Yay!!!! Best on black if you have the time.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
ReginaT
Nice photo, love the orange colors
May 19th, 2022  
Bill ace
Another gorgeous evening.
May 19th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty and peaceful. We had the same thing—sun popped out in a tiny space above the horizon.
May 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
So peaceful against black - gorgeous colors
May 19th, 2022  
