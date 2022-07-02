Sign up
Photo 2618
Sunset on the Left Side of the Pier!
Was hoping that the rains would stay a little further out tonight, but again, it moved in on us right at sunset. Started drizzling just before time to go, good thing I had my plastic bag.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7508
photos
186
followers
54
following
717% complete
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2022 8:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
amyK
ace
Almost a half-and-half shot with those clouds moving in…like the golden tones.
July 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 3rd, 2022
