So Much for Sunset or Moon Rise Tonight!

Went out to the beach tonight to catch the full moon rise. Just as we got there, saw the southern sky sort of light up. A large thunderhead had formed and this was the sun reflecting off of the cloud. Got these shots and then went on down and found a spot on the beach. It was packed. But once again, whenever I try to get a moon rise on the beach, the clouds move in and it usually gets blocked. Did see the moon come up for about 5 minutes, but guess the wind was sort of buffeting the camera and lens and it came out totally blurred. Got to get a more stable tripod for my big lens. And then the moon was totally blocked. And even now, I can see the moon, but it is totally covered with clouds.