Photo 2740
A Little Bit of Sunset Tongiht!
And it was cold and windy while we were down. I know, it compares nothing to what I've seen on here for today. But my Florida bones says it's still cold, even down here. :-)
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Dawn
ace
A lovely sunset
November 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
So much light on one side and then that huge dark patch of cloud. The weather does not look very stable. Still a lovely shot.
November 18th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those clouds tho!
November 18th, 2022
