A Little Bit of Sunset Tongiht! by rickster549
A Little Bit of Sunset Tongiht!

And it was cold and windy while we were down. I know, it compares nothing to what I've seen on here for today. But my Florida bones says it's still cold, even down here. :-)
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Rick

Dawn ace
A lovely sunset
November 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
So much light on one side and then that huge dark patch of cloud. The weather does not look very stable. Still a lovely shot.
November 18th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those clouds tho!
November 18th, 2022  
