Had Somewhat of a Colorful Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Had Somewhat of a Colorful Sunset Tonight!

There were a lot more clouds earlier, but again, by time sunset comes around, they tend to blow away. Fortunately, there were still some out there to get some pretty nice color.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful sky
November 17th, 2022  
