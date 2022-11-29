Previous
Tonight's Sunset With Minimal Clouds! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset With Minimal Clouds!

Just had that one band of clouds out on the horizon, so didn't get too much color tonight. But guess it must have been a little hazy, as it filtered out the sun pretty well.
29th November 2022

Rick

@rickster549
