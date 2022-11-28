Sign up
Photo 2746
Finally Got Some Nice Color Tonight!
Was nice to have the right kind of clouds tonight. There were a lot more, but as sunsets go, they seem to disappear, the later it gets. But was real pleased to see a lot of color tonight.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
4
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th November 2022 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
amyK
ace
Great sunset shot!
November 29th, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
What a stunning photo - fantastic cloud formations, too.
November 29th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the full sky of color tonight
November 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
The sky seems to be on fire with all those wonderful clouds, fabulous shot and colour.
November 29th, 2022
