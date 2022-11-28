Previous
Finally Got Some Nice Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2746

Finally Got Some Nice Color Tonight!

Was nice to have the right kind of clouds tonight. There were a lot more, but as sunsets go, they seem to disappear, the later it gets. But was real pleased to see a lot of color tonight.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Great sunset shot!
November 29th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
What a stunning photo - fantastic cloud formations, too.
November 29th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the full sky of color tonight
November 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
The sky seems to be on fire with all those wonderful clouds, fabulous shot and colour.
November 29th, 2022  
