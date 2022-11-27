Previous
Sunset and Lot's of Wind! by rickster549
Photo 2745

Sunset and Lot's of Wind!

Almost had to hold the camera down tonight as the wind was really howling across the river. Guess the wind was blowing all of the clouds out of the way. Did have a couple out there on the horizon that made it somewhat interesting.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
