Photo 2983
It Lit Up Pretty Nice After the Rains!
Had some pretty heavy thunderstorms again this afternoon, but at least tonight, it started to clear up a little bit and we got some pretty nice colors.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st July 2023 8:33pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
