One More From Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 2984

One More From Last Night!

Total flat clouds tonight, so not much happening. No sight of the sun at all. So had to use one more from last night.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Rick

Peter Dulis ace
Wow
August 2nd, 2023  
