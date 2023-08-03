Previous
Had a Little Color Tonight! by rickster549
Had a Little Color Tonight!

But just needed some more clouds out there to light up. I know, it's hard to be satisfied with some of the sunsets, even though they are not as colorful as some of the most recent shots. :-)
3rd August 2023

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones
Stunning.
August 4th, 2023  
