So Much for Sunset Tonight!

First walked out on the pier and noticed that cloud bank heading across the river, so me and one of the other sunset guys decided to run back to the car and get the umbrellas and bag for the camera. Then as we got back to the pier, we could see this cloud continuing to come towards. Got quite a few shots and then the wind started to really blow. We continued to watch it and it just blew right on over. Couldn't believe there wasn't any rain in that cloud. Then, after this passed, we were standing out there, and the rain starts to come down, so we ran to the end of the pier to get under cover. Fortunately, no lightning tonight. That rain passed and there was one peak of sun as it was just about to get to the horizon, but that was about it. Very interesting clouds as this line blew through.