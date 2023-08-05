Previous
Thought It Was Really Going to Light Up! by rickster549
Thought It Was Really Going to Light Up!

But it didn't. That dark cloud out there moved on across and started blocking the light. And I believe that there was another bank just above the tree line, so it just didn't happen tonight.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

gloria jones ace
Love the golden tones, light
August 6th, 2023  
Leslie ace
muted sunset :)
August 6th, 2023  
