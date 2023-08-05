Sign up
Previous
Photo 2988
Thought It Was Really Going to Light Up!
But it didn't. That dark cloud out there moved on across and started blocking the light. And I believe that there was another bank just above the tree line, so it just didn't happen tonight.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Love the golden tones, light
August 6th, 2023
Leslie
ace
muted sunset :)
August 6th, 2023
