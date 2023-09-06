Previous
Sunset Over the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3020

Sunset Over the Pier!

Mostly clear tonight, so it was just the big orange ball going down. Although there was somewhat of a haze out there that did tend to filter the sun a little and add the orange/red color.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Amazing sunset capture
September 7th, 2023  
