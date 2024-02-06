Sign up
Previous
Photo 3168
Different Sunset Spot Tonight!
Totally clear skies tonight so not a whole lot of color in the skies. Just the silhouettes of the trees.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th February 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
You sure have access to a lot of lovely spots to shoot sunsets
February 7th, 2024
