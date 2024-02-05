Sign up
Previous
Photo 3167
Totally Cloudy Tonight!
For Flash of Red February, 2024- So just tried a different view for a b&w shot.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9151
photos
169
followers
52
following
11
2
2
365
NIKON D850
5th February 2024 2:39pm
sunsets-rick365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nice depth of black in the chair - draws the eye.
February 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
February 6th, 2024
