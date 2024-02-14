Previous
A Little More Color Tonight! by rickster549
A Little More Color Tonight!

Things lit up pretty well tonight. Just wish all of the clouds on the left hadn't blown away from the right hand side of the photo. But still a very colorful night.
14th February 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Bill
Pretty.
February 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous.
February 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Gorgeous clouds fav
February 15th, 2024  
