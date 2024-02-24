Previous
Tonight's Sunset at a Different Location! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset at a Different Location!

Tried one of my other spots tonight. Probably wasn't the best time to go there, as we had perfectly clear skies and the sun hasn't quite moved out to the right where it will really show up. But still, a nice evening to be out.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Bill
I like this perspective.
February 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the composition, pov, silhouettes
February 25th, 2024  
