Previous
Photo 3187
Tonight's Sunset Over the Ripples!
Another clear night tonight, so not much color out there in the skies. Just the reds/oranges from the sun. But at least there were some ripples in the water to add a little more excitement to the evening.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th February 2024 6:14pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
