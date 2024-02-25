Previous
Tonight's Sunset Over the Ripples! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset Over the Ripples!

Another clear night tonight, so not much color out there in the skies. Just the reds/oranges from the sun. But at least there were some ripples in the water to add a little more excitement to the evening.
25th February 2024

Rick

@rickster549
