Photo 3231
Tonight's Sunset With the Clouds!
We got the clouds tonight, but those on the horizon were just a little too much. But still looked very nice after the sun set.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Beautiful tones and composition. One thing, for me, I would have edited out the two items in the water, they draw your attention away from the star of the show, which is that beautiful sunset in the background.
April 10th, 2024
