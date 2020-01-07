Previous
Blue Heron Hanging Out on the Rail! by rickster549
Blue Heron Hanging Out on the Rail!

Was chasing the Blue Heron's around again this morning, but did get this one on a time out, it was having. Nice of it to sit so calmly with that profile.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Wonderful light and great shot.
January 8th, 2020  
