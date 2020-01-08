Previous
Next
Cormorant on Take-Off! by rickster549
Photo 1666

Cormorant on Take-Off!

This guy had been swimming around out in the lake, but then decided it was time to go, and off it went.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love that water and the splash as he took off. Nice focus on him and his reflection, too.
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise