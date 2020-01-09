Previous
Had to Get One Bird Shot Today! by rickster549
Photo 1667

Had to Get One Bird Shot Today!

I did get a lot more bird shots, but wanted to go for sunset and cloud cover for the other shots tonight. This Blue Heron seemed to be hiding out from all of the other Herons that were out there.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
What a clear shot in such an ideal setting.
January 10th, 2020  
