Photo 1667
Had to Get One Bird Shot Today!
I did get a lot more bird shots, but wanted to go for sunset and cloud cover for the other shots tonight. This Blue Heron seemed to be hiding out from all of the other Herons that were out there.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4805
photos
130
followers
32
following
3
1
1
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
9th January 2020 11:44am
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What a clear shot in such an ideal setting.
January 10th, 2020
