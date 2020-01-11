Sign up
Photo 1669
Blue Heron Fly Over!
Nice of these guys to be so active here lately. Was sort of wondering if maybe it's getting close to mating season with the large quantity of them around. Guess I'll find out soon enough.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
CoroJo
ace
Love these birds until the decide to open their bowels over you car! What a mess and smell!! Unbelievable lol.
January 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
With the good comes the bad - hadn't thought of that! Nice big shot
January 12th, 2020
amyK
ace
Super in-flight shot
January 12th, 2020
