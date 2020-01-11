Previous
Blue Heron Fly Over! by rickster549
Blue Heron Fly Over!

Nice of these guys to be so active here lately. Was sort of wondering if maybe it's getting close to mating season with the large quantity of them around. Guess I'll find out soon enough.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
CoroJo ace
Love these birds until the decide to open their bowels over you car! What a mess and smell!! Unbelievable lol.
January 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
With the good comes the bad - hadn't thought of that! Nice big shot
January 12th, 2020  
amyK ace
Super in-flight shot
January 12th, 2020  
