Woodstork Fly-by! by rickster549
Woodstork Fly-by!

These guys look so much better in flight then they do when they are on the ground or in the water.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
This is the first one I've seen flying - and yes, they do!
January 23rd, 2020  
