Downy Woodpecker, I Think! by rickster549
Downy Woodpecker, I Think!

Best I could tell from the book that I had, this was a Downy Woodpecker. It's been on this same tree the last couple of days that I've walked by. Looks like it's really been working on that tree.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

