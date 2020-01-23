Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1681
Downy Woodpecker, I Think!
Best I could tell from the book that I had, this was a Downy Woodpecker. It's been on this same tree the last couple of days that I've walked by. Looks like it's really been working on that tree.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd January 2020 11:11am
Tags
birds-rick365
