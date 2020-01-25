Previous
Osprey Checking Out Below! by rickster549
Photo 1683

Osprey Checking Out Below!

Not sure what this guy was looking at below, but don't think it was me, as I was a little ways away from straight down.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Rick

