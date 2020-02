The Eagle's Were at Home!

Was checking on the couple of nest and was able to get a view of this guy through a small opening. Very limited as to where I can see it. Actually took a slight fall this afternoon. Was checking out the eagle and my feet just slid right out from under me. Was able to catch myself as I sat down. Just glad no one was around to see that. Too many leaves on a slope, and I just slid right on down. Fortunately, was able to hang on to the camera and no damage incurred.