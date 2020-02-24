Sign up
Photo 1709
And Away it Goes!
This Red Shouldered Hawk was stomping down on the ground, but didn't seem to get anything to come up. So guess it gave up, and away it went.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4931
photos
134
followers
33
following
468% complete
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1707
1461
1758
1708
1462
1759
1709
1463
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd February 2020 3:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Fabulous timing and capture!
February 25th, 2020
