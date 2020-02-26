Sign up
Photo 1711
One More New Growth!
Another from the archive. Things are really sprouting out, just hope the temps over the next couple of days doesn't go low enough to hurt the new growth.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Oh this is so elegant. Love the simplicity.
February 27th, 2020
