One More New Growth! by rickster549
Photo 1711

One More New Growth!

Another from the archive. Things are really sprouting out, just hope the temps over the next couple of days doesn't go low enough to hurt the new growth.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Rick

Joy's Focus ace
Oh this is so elegant. Love the simplicity.
February 27th, 2020  
